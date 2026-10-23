Jenna Ortega gets honest about Amy Adams’ ‘intense eyes’

Jenna Ortega opened up about working with Amy Adams.

In the newly released sci-fi, Klara and The Sun, Jenna is playing a character of a solar-powered robot, Klara, while Amy is portraying a mother, Chris.

Recently speaking with People Magazine, Jenna praised her co-star while stating that she has a really “commanding presence.”

Revealing one thing about Amy which struck her, the Wednesday star said, “What a light, both on a personal aspect and a professional aspect.”

Adding, “[She has] just some of the most intense eyes I’ve ever seen. Honestly, doing a scene with that, it really forced you to focus and be attentive and listen.”

She further went on to praise Amy, by saying, “a really good human, person, mother, friend. Very warm.”

“She’s just exceptional,” Jenna gushed, “She’s someone that I think people should strive to be more like.”

As her character Klara has a unique clumsy, childlike personality, Jenna revealed that she took inspiration from her “nieces and nephews.”

Speaking about the intention behind portraying the role, Jenna said, “I just wanted to make sure that, in this super clumsy, sort of bumbling, toddler-esque robot, that there was a sharp sense of knowing and understanding,” she continued, “Just sort of empathy coming from something that wasn’t real.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Klara and The Sun hits theaters on October 23, 2026.