US Department of war releases seventh batch of UAP documents: What to know

The Department of War is reportedly publishing the seventh release of declassified and historical unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) files on Friday, as part of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters.

Primarily, this batch includes only documents with no videos like some past releases and archival details covering historical efforts such as the Capella data project and incidents like a 1996 Seattle sighting.

The timing aligns with hype around Jay Stratton’s memoir “Out of the Shadows” which details Pentagon UAP probes and has hit the New York Times bestseller list, reignitong talks of past events at Holloman Air Force base from 1955 and 1964.

The batch also includes records dating back to the 1940-a 2010 report about Utah’s Skinwalker Ranch, historical accounts of purported observations, and documents on how NASA and the Defense Department would handle suspected fragments from space vehicles.

Furthermore, officials underline the files are labeled unresolved because investigators had inadequate evidence to make a definitive identification, not because the phenomena have been associated with extraterrestrial activity.