Dolly Parton’s niece shares heartfelt message about carrying her legacy forward

Dolly Parton’s niece said she could never fill her aunt’s shoes.

Dolly Parton's estate has declared her niece, Danielle Parton, as its new brand ambassador and now, Danielle has taken to Instagram to express her gratitude for the opportunity, “Being a Parton means hard work, big dreams and never forgetting where you came from. I’m proud to be part of that legacy and to carry it on in my own way,” she wrote in the caption.

For those unaware, the country music legend died at the age of 80 in August this year, after a brief battle with cancer.

However, in the posted video clip, Danielle could be seen speaking about her aunt’s legacy and the new responsibility which she is carrying.

Dolly's niece began, “Like so many of you, losing her has changed something for me. It made me think of the stories, values, and lessons that she left behind, and the responsibility that our family has to care for them.”

Adding, “I’m not crazy enough to try to fill her shoes. God knows I couldn’t walk on them without killing myself.”

“What I can do is share the woman that I knew. I can tell some of the stories of her, the stories behind the global icon, and support the people carrying forward the work that she cared for and created to make sure what she built continues to bring people joy,” she further added.