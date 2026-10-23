Elon Musk points to Ukraine war’s elite gains and toll of trench warfare

Elon Musk has highlighted considerable progress made by elite military units in the Ukraine war while simultaneously highlighting the devastating cost of trench warfare. His comments underscore the modernizing tactics of the conflict and its profound humanitarian impact.

On October 23, Musk posted about the incentives in Ukraine’s fifth-year war noting how massive aid enriches elites amid the conscription of everyday people’s kids.

Meanwhile, supporters agreed it illustrates why the dispute remains unresolved with Zelenskyy seeking more funds from Europe and the US despite the human cost, even as critics slammed it as propaganda notwithstanding the Russian invasion.

Musk followed up claims that some US aid cycles are redirected to finance American political campaigns, intensifying debates over foreign aid oversight and potential diplomatic resolutions.

Musk posted, “What’s actually going on in Ukraine is that there is a massive incentive difference between the elites and the people.”

“The former have grown very rich off the hundreds of billions flowing to Ukraine, while the latter’s children are conscripted to die in trenches.”

In response, the statement reads: “This war has been going on for nearly five years, and somehow the one thing that never seems to run out is money.”

“Zelensky keeps asking for more, Europe keeps sending it, and ordinary Europeans, especially Ukrainians, are the ones paying the price with their lives..”