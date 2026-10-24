Yung Miami asks Drake for a clear answer after 'Spend Dat' remix message

Yung Miami says Drake left her “on read.”

The rapper, 32, made the revelation in an interview on Hot 97 on Friday, recalling asking Drake to join the remix of her song Spend Dat. She claims he never replied.

She said she was confused. “Drake, what did I do?” she asked. She said she loves him. “Just tell me no,” she added. “I’m good with a no, but leaving me on read?”

Still, she said she took no offense. She said she has always been a Drake fan and never joined the “hate train.” She said she understands that people look at others differently after tough times in the industry.

Yung Miami released Spend Dat in April. A remix with Kodak Black and Lil Baby came out in August.

She has worked with Drake before. In 2018, she and JT, her City Girls partner, appeared on his song In My Feelings.

This is not the first time she has tried to land him. In June, she said on Cam Newton’s podcast, Funky Friday, that she asked him to join Take Me to Chanel. She said she sent him a direct message when he was going through a hard time.

She said she understood if he needed to focus on himself, and she did not take it personally. She said he only liked her message. The song came out on October 23 as TMTC, with Quavo and G Herbo.

Yung Miami also released a new album, Watch Dis!, on Friday.