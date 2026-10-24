Elon Musk sparks debate with claims Ukraine's elites profited from aid

Elon Musk has been under fire on X for highlighting the disparity between Ukrainian elites and the forces that are directly involved in trench warfare and face tougher frontline conditions.

On Friday, the CEO of SpaceX highlighted how elites in Ukraine are profiteering from the US aid and called for an end to the bloodshed.

Musk wrote, “What’s actually going on in Ukraine is that there is a massive incentive difference between the elites and the people.”

“The former have grown very rich off the hundreds of billions flowing to Ukraine, while the latter’s children are conscripted to die in trenches.”

“And some of that US taxpayer money comes back through multiple laundry machines to fund political campaigns in America, which is why you see some politicians caring more about Ukraine than America!” he added.

Musk’s posts came after the report from the Wall Street Journal alleged that the 54-year-old billionaire ordered Starlink limits in Ukraine. On Friday, Trump said he asked Musk to lift the restrictions and now Starlink is working in Ukraine; Kyiv disputed the claim.

Additionally, Musk’s claims stirred debate online, drawing mixed reactions over the post. Critics from US senators to European officials raised alarms over private control of taxpayer-funded military tech, as Ukrainian forces face tougher frontline conditions and lawmakers demand Pentagon guarantees.

Radosław Sikorski, Polish minister of Foreign Affairs, replied to Musk’ post while slamming him for meddling in Europe’s politics.

Sikorski wrote, “No, elonmusk, the U.S. stopped funding Ukraine last year. In fact, U.S. companies make money on American weapons for which we Europeans pay.”

“The more you meddle in our politics and the more you play politics with your products, the more you damage your brand.”

Thomas Massie, United States Representative, also commented, equating the claims to the situation related to modern wars. He wrote, “He just described every war of the modern era.”

Alex Vindman who is Former Director for European Affairs for the United States National Security Council also took to X and posted, “Musk couldn't do this without the go-ahead from Trump and his administration….Same pattern: use American support for Ukraine as leverage for political gain, then deny it when caught. That's why he's suddenly scrambling, calling Musk to restore service while his team blames Musk. Congress should find out who gave the order.”

Mark Carney in an interview also slammed Musk’s decision to restrict Starlink, "I search for the right adjective to describe whoever took this decision or group of people took this decision against a country that is literally fighting for the lives of the citizens against naked aggression."

Even netizens also responded differently to Musk’s post, “What is actually going on is there’s a huge difference between the shit you say and reality. ‘The people’ in Ukraine are soldiers I meet every day who volunteered to fight to save their nation from an imperialist takeover.”

“Those same people you claim to speak for actually tell me you are putting their lives at risk by shutting off starlink.”

Another one commented sarcastically, “Did Vladimir Putin write this tweet?”

A user from Ukraine also commented on Musk’s post, expressing his frustration over the CEO of Tesla’s post, “Elon, I want to tell you something as a Ukrainian.”

“For years, many people in Ukraine admired and respected you. I was one of them. I personally saw you as a technological genius, a visionary, someone who was building the future while others were still living in the past.”

“And that is exactly why your growing hostility toward Ukraine is so difficult for me to understand.” He also shed light on how Ukrainian people are fighting for freedom.