UK clocks go back this weekend: When the time changes and what to know

The UK will shift back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) this weekend, as clocks go back by one hour as per long-standing rules confirmed by the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

Manual timepieces and household appliances require manual adjustment whereas overnight employees must work an additional hour.

British summer time is the period when UK clocks are one hour ahead of GMT, beginning in spring and ending in autumn. This arrangement provides more daylight in the evenings until the autumn clock is falling back or transitioning to standard time.

The twice-early clock change is particularly designed for maximum natural light. The practice was first introduced during the first World War when Germany moves its clocks forward in 1916 in an attempt to reduce energy consumption.

The UK and much of Europe will turn their clocks back on October 25 this year, however North America typically postpones the adjustment until the first Sunday of November. The UK and much of Europe will turn their clocks back on October 25 this year; whereas North America usually implements the change later, on the first Sunday in November.