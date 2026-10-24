Tesla Roadster prototype goes on display at Petersen Museum
The Roadster which flew over a semi goes on display in an LA museum starting today
In a recent update, the Tesla Roadster prototype is now displayed at the Petersen automotive museum, offering visitors an intimate glimpse of the electric carmaker’s upcoming sports car.
Starting today through October 27, the same roadster unveiled on October 14 at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas appears in Los Angeles; now visitors can check out its fighter jet-style cockpit screens, thruster controls and ground-effect fans.
Tesla aims for 2028 production in performance, thrust, rocket versions, blending car speed with aerospace tricks like inverted hovering.
Roadster will be on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA starting tomorrow from October 24-27. Earlier, Tesla showcased its long awaited Roadster with a spectacular demonstration featuring the vehicle flying, flipping, and landing during its unveiling.
On October 15 at a SpaceX site in McGregor, Texas, Tesla rolled out the Roadster, driving upside down on a ramp before ascending over another Tesla while powered by suction fans and cold-gas thrusters.
The Roadster’s ability to travel up a curving ramp until it was inverted made possible by a fan-suction system on the bottom of the car that generated twofold gravitational acceleration.
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