Trump announces Georgia rally for Collins and Jackson: What to know

President Donald Trump has revealed plans to hold a rally in Georgia in support of Collins and Jackson, underscoring his engagement with their political campaigns.

Trump posted on Truth Social about a big rally today in Macon, Georgia, backing US Rep. Mike Collins for Senate and Rick Jackson for governor. The event aired live on RSBN amid competitive tolls with Jackson trailing Keisha Lance Bottoms 46%-45% and Collins behind Jon Ossoff 40%-49% in a mid-October survey.

However, supporters highlight the high stakes on guns, borders, women’s sports and school policies while early voting runs through October 30.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “I will be doing a BIG RALLY today in the Great State of Georgia, in honor of Mike Collins, one of the hardest working and most respected Congressmen in D.C., and the phenomenal Rick Jackson, who will hopefully be Georgia’s next Governor. They are two incredible people! Their opponents are Radical Left Lowlifes and Lunatics who want to Take Away Your Guns, Open Your Borders, Allow Men To Play In Women’s Sports, and have Transgender nonsense for everyone. I Won Georgia in a Record Vote. See you later!!! President DJT.”

On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “Best President Ever Trump is hitting Georgia today for Rick Jackson and Mike Collins. Their weak and corrupt opponents want open borders, men in women’s sports, and gun grabs. Same script every blue state runs until it’s ruined.”

Second remarked, “Eric, Trump's in Georgia today for Rick Jackson and Mike Collins. Rallies fire people up, but ballots win races. Georgia early voting is open, so go vote.”

Third added, “This is a big one. The Georgia senate race is very winnable.”