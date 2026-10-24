The Weeknd unveils surprise new song during Hong Kong tour

In a surprise move, The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, unveiled a new track during the opening night of the After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Hong Kong.



Early reports say the track is titled Hong Kong. However, for now, it'swhat the official name is.

But in an unexpected debut, reports say it samples the much-loved Cantonese classic Season by Faye Wongal Wind.

Beyond that, The Weeknd recently weighed in on his retirement plans at a concert he helmed in Stockholm.

"I’ll never disappear," he declared, adding, "I love this too much ever to disappear."

"I tested retirement a little bit, and I don’t like the way it feels," he continued. "Imma be here forever with you."

This statement came after he said last year, "It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for."

He continued, "I feel like it comes with so much … You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all. It becomes this rat race: more accolades, more success, more shows, more albums, more awards and more number ones. It never ends until you end it."

"But everything needs to feel like a challenge. And for me right now, The Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered."

"No one’s gonna do the Weeknd better than me, and I’m not gonna do it better than what it is right now," The Weeknd concluded.