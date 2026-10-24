Zara Tindall channels Princess Kate in striking outfit

Zara Tindall made a stunning appearance in a designer suit.

The daughter Princess Anne turned heads as she attended the October showcase meeting at Cheltenham on Saturday, October 24. Zara wore a blue and purple checked two-piece Veronica Beard, pairing the ensemble with deep red roll-neck jumper and a matching velvet hat by milliner Juliette Botterill.

Furthermore, Zara Tindall completed her look with black suede boots, leather gloves and cross-body leather bag. Notably, her appearance in statement colour drew comparisons to power dressing often associated with Princess Kate, according to Hello! Magazine.

In the photos shared on X (Former Twitter), Zara was spotted braving rain with her friend Dolly Maude.

It is pertinent to mention that Zara has a professional connection to the racecourse, having been appointed a non-executive director on the Cheltenham Racecourse Committee by The Jockey Club in late 2019.

She works alongside the chairman and executive leadership to support racecourse operations and improve experiences for owners and spectators.

The October Showcase Meeting marks the return of National Hunt racing after the summer break, setting the stage for the season ahead.