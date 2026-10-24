Meghan Markle lands in 'extraordinarily uncomfortable' position with latest remarks

"It is highly likely as his daughter Meghan Markle could be cross-examined if this reaches the courts."

Meghan Markle has landed herself in an ‘extraordinarily uncomfortable’ position with latest remarks about father Thomas Markle following child abuse allegations against him.

On Friday, Meghan responded to the allegations in a statement which read: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”

The Duchess continues, "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

Following her remarks, the royal insiders have told the Radar Online, although Meghan has not indicated whether she would cooperate with investigators if formally approached, however, it could lead to her being questioned, or even to give evidence in a court case if her father is pulled up in front of the courts.

The well-placed source claims: "This places Meghan in an extraordinarily uncomfortable position. She has been estranged from her father for years, yet allegations concerning him have now resurfaced in circumstances that could potentially draw her into a criminal investigation. The emotional implications are obvious, particularly when she has already expressed distress about the reports.

"There is a significant difference between being mentioned in connection with an investigation and actually being required to give evidence. Investigators would first need to establish whether Meghan possesses information relevant to the allegations. But it is highly likely as his daughter she could be cross-examined if this reaches the courts."