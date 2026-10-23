Prince Harry receives stern talking to: ‘You’re sorely mistaken!’
Prince William’s brother finds himself in more hot waters: Read here to find out why
The Sussexes’ UK move has proved to be a major point of contention, and its overtaken social media.
One source even warns there’s a lot of ‘mistaken’ hopes the Duke is holding onto if he thinks a reconnection with King Charles is possible without Prince William’s blessing.
This insider put it all out there in a lengthy chat and their exact words have been, “if Harry and William came back to England thinking they could bypass William or go over his head in order to liaise directly with the King [about a potential return to the fold], then they’ve been sorely mistaken.”
According to Woman’s Day they also say, “it’s now very apparent to [The Sussexes], as well as Eugenie and Beatrice, that William holds all the aces and that he has carte blanche to make a lot of big picture decisions – and that authority will only increase tenfold down the line.”
Its also led to Harry losing some of his closest cousins, because to ensure their own family’s fortunes they’ve been distancing themselves from the Sussexes lately, and “that’s no big secret anymore,” according to the insider.
But what’s more is that, “at the end of the day it was a decision they made from a self-preservation standpoint and it doesn’t seem like they’re looking to change that stance any time soon,” the source said before signing off.
-
Prince William makes shocking move on talk show
-
Meghan Markle, Harry's shocking strategy regarding royal titles comes to light
-
Prince William’s family can’t get enough of this one TV show
-
Andrew receives massive support from Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Edward
-
King Charles makes ‘fascinating’ business move against Meghan Markle
-
Will Archie, Lilibet ever meet grandfather Thomas after Meghan Markle's shocking remarks?
-
Thomas Markle Sr. Responds after Meghan Markle releases statement
-
Meghan Markle finally releases statement in reaction to father Thomas Markle investigation
-
Royal expert shares other side of story as Meghan Markle's father being investigated
-
Pal of Meghan's half-brother reveals what he’s saying behind closed doors about father
-
Meghan Markle appears in new video after father Thomas landed in trouble
-
Meghan Markle ‘is aware’: Source reveals what’s happening to the Duchess of Sussex