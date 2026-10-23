Prince Harry receives stern talking to: ‘You’re sorely mistaken!’

The Sussexes’ UK move has proved to be a major point of contention, and its overtaken social media.

One source even warns there’s a lot of ‘mistaken’ hopes the Duke is holding onto if he thinks a reconnection with King Charles is possible without Prince William’s blessing.

This insider put it all out there in a lengthy chat and their exact words have been, “if Harry and William came back to England thinking they could bypass William or go over his head in order to liaise directly with the King [about a potential return to the fold], then they’ve been sorely mistaken.”

According to Woman’s Day they also say, “it’s now very apparent to [The Sussexes], as well as Eugenie and Beatrice, that William holds all the aces and that he has carte blanche to make a lot of big picture decisions – and that authority will only increase tenfold down the line.”

Its also led to Harry losing some of his closest cousins, because to ensure their own family’s fortunes they’ve been distancing themselves from the Sussexes lately, and “that’s no big secret anymore,” according to the insider.

But what’s more is that, “at the end of the day it was a decision they made from a self-preservation standpoint and it doesn’t seem like they’re looking to change that stance any time soon,” the source said before signing off.