Meghan Markle appears in new video after father Thomas landed in trouble
Thomas Markle kept “hundreds, if not thousands” of images in four large boxes
Meghan Markle has appeared in a new video hours after reports the Duchess estranged father Thomas is being investigated by police for the possession of child abuse images.
Thomas Markle Sr, who lives in the Philippines, is alleged to have an extensive collection of illegal images that were discovered by the Duchess half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.
The Sun has reported Thomas kept “hundreds, if not thousands” of underage images in four large boxes that have been mixed up with family mementos at his home in the city of Cebu.
Police in the Philippines are reportedly preparing to seize the evidence and the FBI is said to be looking into opening an investigation in the US.
Thomas Markle Jr. has submitted a sworn statement to child abuse police in the Philippines and told The Sun: “When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad."
Amid this development, Meghan’s As Ever Instagram handle shared a video of the Duchess with caption “The Holiday Collection: Chapter Two is here.”
It further said, “Something for everyone on your list, from thoughtful gifts to seasonal favorites made for sharing.”
Meanwhile, it may be noted here that Meghan is not on speaking terms with her father Thomas.
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