Cindy Crawford overwhelmed amid ‘too much’ sadness after losing son

Cindy Crawford and family are beyond depressed over losing their young son.



The supermodel, who shares son, Presley Gerber, with husband Rande Gerber

is heartbroken over the sudden death of the 27-year-old.

It is reported the couple is getting support from close friends as they navigate life post their child.

“No one is expecting them to get back to normal. Everyone is just there for whatever they need that day,” an insider tells PEOPLE, noting that “there’s still so much sadness.”

Crawford, 60, is “overwhelmed by how much she misses Presley” from the moment she “wakes up in the morning,” reveals the source.

They add, “The grief stays with her throughout the day. It’s still hard to get through every day. Every day feels difficult, because of the sadness.”

This comes as Crawford turned to her Instagram to share her grief over deceased son: “We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother.”

“We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability,” their message continued.