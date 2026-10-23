Prince William has many reasons to snub Prince Harry

Prince William does not trust Prince Harry enough to opt for reconciliation.



The Prince of Wales, who has largely kept mum as Prince Harry publicly asks for a reconciliation, is burdened by the past.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers today said: “Usually these things are done better in private than sort of throwing a challenge into the open arena, which is what it seems to be that he’s done.

“And I mean, we hear that the King hasn’t met Harry since he came back, but there is some implication that he’s had a few conversations with him on the telephone.

“So that’s all to the good, because I’ve always been very keen.”

Mr Vickers explained: “I can think of many reasons why Prince William would not wish to reconcile with his brother.

“If you look back at all the things that his brother has said in his book and in the interviews, insults to Catherine, his wife, you know, it’s a very damaged relationship” said the expert.

Sharing the future King William's possible response to Harry's hope of reunion, GB News presenter Alex Armstrong advised Harry to keep quiet and focus on charitable work if reconciliation is what he genuinely wants.

In conversation on the Daily Expresso podcast, presenter JJ Anisiobi said: "William doesn't want anything to do with Harry.

"Sources are saying - I think this is the worst sentence they could get from William - he's no longer angry, he just feels apathy towards his brother... If William is not willing to reconcile, do you think Harry should now shut up and never answer another question about the Royal Family?"