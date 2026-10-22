Inside Kate Middleton’s ‘wonderful’ visit to The Treehouse

Kate Middleton shared heartwarming moments at children’s Hospice.

On Thursday, October 22, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram handle offered some rare glimpses into Kate's latest visit to The Treehouse children’s Hospices in Ipswich, England.

During the outing Princess Kate met with children and families, engaged in the activities at the specialist care center. Notably, she could be seen sharing a warm hug with a staff member in the posted picture carousel.

However, the caption of the post offered some more details, it read, “Wonderful to visit The Treehouse in Ipswich and see the extraordinary care provided by East Anglia’s Children Hospices.”

“The Treehouse provides a space where children can simply be children, and where families can spend meaningful time together, make precious memories and find moments of joy. A wholesome morning meeting some of the children, families, staff and volunteers and hearing how EACH supports families through every stage of their journey,” the caption concluded.

Moreover, royal fans flooded comment section with praises for the Princess of Wales, as one admirer wrote, “I absolutely love this woman. I live in America, but I keep track of her. I think she's so beautiful, inside and out. I feel like she is exactly who we need in this world and an exquisite example to young people everywhere.”

While other simply called her “princess of hearts.”