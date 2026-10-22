Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned about 'greatest weapon' of royal family

Prince Harry wants the palace to react

King Charles and particularly Prince William are said to be using their ‘greatest weapon’ against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the couple want to reclaim their royal status.

Meghan and Harry moved back to Britain with their children Archie and Lilibet, and following their recent joint appearance, the insiders have claimed that they have set up ‘rival court’ against the royals.

However, royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, has claimed that the palace has discovered the ultimate weapon to stop Meghan and Harry.

Rob also revealed the royal family’s ‘greatest weapon’, saying its “DO ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!’.

He said while the Duke and Duchess chase headlines, the monarchy is playing a much longer game.

“The monarchy thinks in decades, not news cycles,” the source tells the expert. “Harry wants a fight. He wants the palace to react. But silence is their greatest weapon. They know it drives him crazy.”

The close insiders went on saying royal family knows exactly who they’re dealing with.

“Harry has thrown tantrums his entire life. The only difference is that now the whole world gets to watch,” a source explains. “The family has endured him decades. All that therapy hasn’t changed him.”

Following Meghan and Harry’s first joint appearance recently, many royal commentators believe that the couple have set up a “rival court” against the Royal Family.