Buckingham Palace shares major update about Kate Middleton after Windsor appearance

King Charles hosted the State Visit at Windsor Castle, where Prince William and Kate Middleton were also present

By Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Published October 22, 2026
King Charles and Camilla also hosted a State Banquet for the Sultan of Oman
King Charles and Camilla also hosted a State Banquet for the Sultan of Oman

Buckingham Palace has shared a major update about Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William at Windsor Castle.

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman, paid a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guest of the King and Queen.

King Charles hosted the State Visit at Windsor Castle, where Prince William and Kate Middleton were also present.

King Charles and Camilla also hosted a State Banquet for the Sultan of Oman in St. George’s Hall.

Later, Kate and William also shared stunning photos and videos from the state visit, saying “A pleasure to welcome His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Windsor this morning.”

In another post, they said: “A banquet celebrating the relationship between Oman and the UK for the State Visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.”

Buckingham Palace shares major update about Kate Middleton after Windsor appearance

Two days after the visit, Palace shared update about Kate Middleton on its official royal family website.

The palace reveals, “22 October 2026: The Princess of Wales, Patron, East Anglia Children's Hospices, will visit The Treehouse Hospice, St. Augustine's Gardens, Ipswich.”

Prince William will not join the Princess of Wales for his new royal engagement.

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo is the Deputy News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over 10 years of experience. He specialises in real-time reporting on the British Royal Family and analyses monarchy transitions, internal dynamics, and global media narratives. He also covers high-profile celebrity news and international human-interest stories.
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