Buckingham Palace shares major update about Kate Middleton after Windsor appearance
King Charles hosted the State Visit at Windsor Castle, where Prince William and Kate Middleton were also present
Buckingham Palace has shared a major update about Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William at Windsor Castle.
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of Oman, paid a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guest of the King and Queen.
King Charles hosted the State Visit at Windsor Castle, where Prince William and Kate Middleton were also present.
King Charles and Camilla also hosted a State Banquet for the Sultan of Oman in St. George’s Hall.
Later, Kate and William also shared stunning photos and videos from the state visit, saying “A pleasure to welcome His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to Windsor this morning.”
In another post, they said: “A banquet celebrating the relationship between Oman and the UK for the State Visit of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.”
Two days after the visit, Palace shared update about Kate Middleton on its official royal family website.
The palace reveals, “22 October 2026: The Princess of Wales, Patron, East Anglia Children's Hospices, will visit The Treehouse Hospice, St. Augustine's Gardens, Ipswich.”
Prince William will not join the Princess of Wales for his new royal engagement.
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