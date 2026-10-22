Kate Middleton ‘voice of reason’ as Meghan tries to steal thunder

Kate Middleton will not get aggressive as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle try to steal her spotlight.

The Princess of Wales, who is often the voice of reason for husband Prince William, will ask him to move forward with a positive approach as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle try to carry out pseudo royal tours.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said: "I'm sure she will be annoyed if her work is overshadowed by something Harry and Meghan are doing, but she won't let it distract her. She will be the voice of reason, and I think she will encourage William to face forward, get on with his job and not be bugged by their activities.”

Bond continued: “As she has said, cancer gives you a new perspective, and she probably feels life is too short for grudges. It may look like a rival court, but it seems the Sussexes are here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future."

Catherine also took part in the traditional royal procession, walking alongside His Excellency Sayyid Khalid Hilal Al Busaidi.

Prince William, meanwhile, processed with Ms Dina Mack, looking formal in a Windsor tailcoat, complemented by the Most Noble Order of the Garter and the sash bearing the Lesser George.

Kensington Palace released royal couple’s black-and-white portrait taken at Frogmore House ahead of the evening's festivities.