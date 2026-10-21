Prince Harry drops real timeline for Archie, Lilibet's UK schooling

Prince Harry finally gets honest about how long the family will actually be in the UK and how long Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s British schooling will go on for.

This is a very big admission, because prior to this the only timeline the public was made privy to was that it was for an “extended” period of time. Apart from that no other insight was added. But during a recent interview the Duke of Sussex finally let it slip.

The interview itself was a chat between the prince and GQ, and published after their original statement about staying for an ‘extended’ period of time sparked question after question.

Harry’s exact words came when the interviewer asked, ‘Was the decision more about what life was like here in the US, or more about something you were craving back there?’

When asked, question he attempted to answer this question but what was more apparent was the timeline being associated. In his own words Harry said, "It’s good to be outside of the US for the next few months, perhaps.”

What was missed however, in this interview was the big 'why' and while having gone under the radar in most updates the Duke said in yesterday's interview, “we’ve had plans in the past, and I think for lots of people, it’s like, ‘if you’re going to make a big move like this, that’s going to take a lot of planning’” but “for us, it was very short.”

Now Prince Harry's comments are a second wave of information as they come right as news hit People that the Sussexes will choose to celebrate Christmas wherever Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland will be. It also is said to have come as a 'relief' to the heir, according to previous admissions by Heat when they discussed the same thing, prior to the interview airing.