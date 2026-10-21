Prince Harry finally reveals why Archie, Lilibet should be closer to King Charles ‘right now’

A lot of insight about Prince Harry’s point of view, decision making process, grief, and self-awareness has just been shared into the world, and part of it was his real reason for moving his children so close to his father, who is battling cancer.

While ‘cancer’ wasn’t’ actively talked about, what is pertinent to mention is that Prince Harry made sure to prioritize his plan ‘when the stars aligned’.

He explained this philosophy in one of his interviews with GQ as well.

During that conversation he was quick to make one thing clear, and that is that the plan wasn’t ironed out for weeks or months prior to trigging the move. Instead, it was more of an alignment situation.

As for how ‘easy’ or ‘hard’ it is to move children across country lines he was pretty open in the fact that ‘no, it’s not’ when asked about how ‘not easy’ it was to make the decision to uproot everything Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet knew.

His exact words when asked though were, “look, there’s no part of anything, really, that’s easy anymore. For lots of people. And this wasn’t something that we planned for a long time. It’s something that we’ve thought about and we’ve considered.” But “for us, when certain stars align and it’s clear that this should or probably will end up being the case, then we lean into that.”

Now for those unversed with all the transitions the Sussexes underwent, it is said to have happened rapidly, as seen in behind-the-scenes images the Sussexes shared in their docuseries for Netflix a couple of years later.

From Vancouver Island, Canada to Santa Barbara, California, and Tyler Perry’s house in between, the couple moved around in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But before that, their last leg of royal work included attending the Endeavour Fund Awards and the Commonwealth Day Service held at Westminster Abbey.

A couple of years later news came that a 12-month ‘review period’ concluded, which meant that the Sussexes would officially be confirmed as not returning to royal life. This also led to the stripping of Prince Harry’s honorary military titles, and royal patronages.

From that point on the interviews, (Oprah Winfrey, 60 Minutes, CBS, BBC) the docuseries, (Harry & Meghan) began, right after deals were signed with both Netflix and Spotify.

While the Netflix deal is said to be ongoing, despite it being in a diminished capacity, the Spotify deal fell through and fans even saw the CEO, Daniel Ek, come out and accuse the couple of being “grafters.”

A couple of years later, around 2023, in January the memoir that Prince Harry had been working on came out, titled Spare, and showcased details from the Sandringham summit, the dog bowl incident (where Prince Harry was thrown in by his brother) as well as a promise of ‘more material’ should a second book be in consideration.

In between all this (in 2021) Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor joined the family, but not before Meghan suffered a miscarriage that she later penned for The New York Times, titled ‘The Losses We Share’.

The only documented returns to the UK where Meghan followed her husband was for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (June 2022), then later her funeral as well. However, it did not end there because then the King’s Coronation followed, Lilibet and Archie became Prince and Princess, as is their ‘birthright’ in the words of their father, following that many years later the father and son duo made their first official contact in Windsor Castle, over tea for nearly an hour. Since then the anti-royal interviews have reduced, and its said the Sussexes are working towards rehabilitation, despite Prince William’s rumored dissatisfaction.