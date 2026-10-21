Meghan Markle's Christmas plans spell trouble for Prince Harry

Prince Harry is reportedly "deeply heartbroken" because his wife Meghan Markle is adamant about returning to California to celebrate Christmas.

For those unaware, the Duke of Sussex had expressed a hope to spend a holiday in the UK, accompanied by his wife and their children—Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

But sources told RadarOnline that Markle wants to spend Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland, in California, USA.

"Harry had desperately wanted to remain in Britain, believing Christmas offered a rare opportunity to rebuild his relationship with King Charles if his grandchildren could be involved in a visit," the source claimed.

The confidant further said, "Harry had been clinging to the idea that Christmas might finally provide the breakthrough he's been waiting for with the royal family. He imagined being able to spend some proper time with his father, having the children around their grandfather and perhaps starting to put years of bitterness behind them."

"He knows things can't be fixed overnight, but he felt the festive season could have given everyone an excuse to lower their defenses. The thought of another Christmas passing without that happening is absolutely crushing for him, particularly because he feels time with his father is precious," the insider continued.

"Meghan has a completely different outlook on the situation. As far as she's concerned, they've spent far too long trying to win over people who have made very little effort to welcome them back. She doesn't want to spend the holidays feeling uncomfortable, wondering whether they're going to be invited somewhere or worrying about how they'll be treated if they do turn up," a tipster added.