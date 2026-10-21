Prince Harry sends out spokesperson to right a wrong about Prince William

Prince Harry just took part in a candid chat that landed him in trouble, as well as facing hot waters. The reason though is Prince William.

For those unversed, the entire issue started when an apparent snub was detected in one of Prince Harry’s answers to the GQ interview.

While the conversation forcused on his grief Masterclass, he did say, “I think from a family perspective, again: another massively relatable issue for so many people. There’s sibling disagreements, there’s broken relationships between kids and their parents, kids and one parent. That continues to come up with me the whole time by people that I speak to.”

But that’s not where he ended his chat, instead he said, “that’s probably why there’s so much fascination. And then people maybe look at us and go, ‘How are you going to work it out?’ And then, maybe, how I see you’re going to work it out, maybe that will help me work my stuff out. And some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out.”

The world took his line about ‘some people’ not wanting to ‘work out’ to reference his rift with Prince William.

That is where the response was forced and the Duke's spokesperson spoke out according to Newsweek.

Their exact words were, “it was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way.”