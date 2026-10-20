Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of belittling royal family: 'This is the revenge tour!'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no interest in improving their relationship with the royal family.

Sources have told Naughty But Nice that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t just playing royal, but they are taking enormous pleasure in belittling King Charles and the palace.

“This isn’t about reconciliation anymore. It’s revenge,” one insider said. “They know every appearance irritates the palace. That’s not an unfortunate side effect. It’s part of the fun!”

Harry remains a prince, and Meghan remains a duchess. Stepping down from royal duties did not strip them of their titles.

“Their attitude is simple: We’re royal whether you like it or not,” an insider explained. “They don’t need the King’s blessing to behave like royalty.”

Meanwhile, another insider told the outlet that Harry and Meghan are planning at least six more quasi-royal engagements.

“They’re treating the royal diary like an instruction manual,” the source said. “Same appearances, same photo opportunities, same pomp — just without palace permission!”

"They’re not trying to rejoin the royal family. They’re trying to prove they never needed its permission to command the spotlight," a tipster added.

For those unversed, Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK in August after spending six years in California, United States.

Following their return, King Charles declared the Sussex as "private citizens."