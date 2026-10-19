King Charles, Queen Camilla 'shocked' by Canada fire incident
King Charles and Queen Camilla share 'deeply saddened' message after deadly Canadian fire
King Charles and Queen Camilla mourn Canadian tragedy.
A day after tragic fire erupted in a Canadian military base in Alberta, the royal couple expressed their “deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences,” in a public statement.
It is said that four people died at the military base while several are seriously injured. Moreover, the fire began at 4:00 pm on Saturday at CFB Wainwright.
The message read, “My wife and I were greatly shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.”
It continued, “Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, and with all those who have been injured or otherwise affected at this most difficult time.”
“We extend our particular admiration and gratitude to the military and civilian emergency services, healthcare workers and all those who have responded with such courage and dedication in the most challenging circumstances.”
“Above all, we send our special thoughts and prayers to the people of Alberta, and to the Canadian Armed Forces and their families,” the message concluded.
However, on Sunday Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also expressed his grief, "The nation is in mourning for those brave members of our armed forces who we have lost," he said.
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reject King Charles’ hard ‘no’
-
Meghan Markle's 'relentless efforts' to impress Netflix boss branded 'annoying'
-
Psychic predicts bigger issues in Meghan Markle, Harry's marriage in coming weeks
-
Prince Harry comes face to face with biggest hurdle of adulthood at 42
-
Prince Harry mocked over shocking Princess Diana claim
-
'Mind-blowing': Meghan Markle, Harry send secret message to King Charles with latest move?
-
Kate Middleton pushes William to end feud with Harry: Souces
-
Guy Ritchie shuts down talk of Meghan Markle joining 'The Gentlemen' with three words