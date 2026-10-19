King Charles, Queen Camilla 'shocked' by Canada fire incident

King Charles and Queen Camilla mourn Canadian tragedy.

A day after tragic fire erupted in a Canadian military base in Alberta, the royal couple expressed their “deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences,” in a public statement.

It is said that four people died at the military base while several are seriously injured. Moreover, the fire began at 4:00 pm on Saturday at CFB Wainwright.

The message read, “My wife and I were greatly shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright.”

It continued, “Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, and with all those who have been injured or otherwise affected at this most difficult time.”

“We extend our particular admiration and gratitude to the military and civilian emergency services, healthcare workers and all those who have responded with such courage and dedication in the most challenging circumstances.”

“Above all, we send our special thoughts and prayers to the people of Alberta, and to the Canadian Armed Forces and their families,” the message concluded.

However, on Sunday Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also expressed his grief, "The nation is in mourning for those brave members of our armed forces who we have lost," he said.