Psychic predicts bigger issues in Meghan Markle, Harry's marriage in coming weeks

Meghan is "more like a sensible and romantic Virgo."

A celebrity psychic and astrologer has predicted ‘challenging few weeks’ in the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2026 after their first joint engagement.

Inbaal Honigman told The Express US, "Every person has a star sign, which is their sun sign. But when it comes to love and the home, it is actually Venus, planet of love and relationships, that leads the way.

"Venus's heavenly placement is the main astrological component which determines how the person would behave within their marriage."

She further said that Meghan is a "sunny and proud" Leo, but her love planet Venus is in "earthy" Virgo, which means that in her relationship, she is "more like a sensible and romantic Virgo."

Harry is a "meticulous" Virgo himself, but his love planet Venus is in "airy" Libra, the expert said. "Therefore, in his marriage, he is a peace-loving and graceful Libra."

Honigman continued, "In their marriage, their balance of characters a Virgo-Libra dynamic, with Meghan making constant plans like a Virgo and Harry peacefully following along, like a Libra. This love planet, Venus, is going through a challenging few weeks in 2026.

"For the next thirty days or so, Venus, planet of love, is actually going retrograde, which could create romantic disharmony for the former royals but for many others, too.

"Mercury, planet of communication, will be retrograde soon too, in the final week of October and the first two weeks of November, which is another cause for domestic mishaps."

Honigman further explained that this could "bring the past into the present for the Sussexes, such as ex-partners speaking up, or former staff spilling the tea."