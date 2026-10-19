King Charles faces calls for apology over Britain's colonial past during Guyana visit

King Charles's visit to Guyana next week is under the scanner as calls have sharpened for an apology for Britain's role in the transatlantic slave trade, putting the country's colonial legacy under scrutiny.



Guyana is part of the Caribbean tour which Charles set off from the Bahamas on October 27.

For the palace, the visit is presented to be a diplomatic challenge, as Guyana is the only ex-British colony on the South American mainland.

According to ITV, the specific challenge is Georgetown's demand for reparations over Britain's colonial past, a tricky path for advisers to navigate without making commitments that expose London to legal or financial claims.

As far as a formal apology is concerned, it would fuel already-growing demands for reparations, as no such statement will take place because it is feared it could establish a legal precedent, which, in turn, fuels demands for reparations from Guyana and other ex-colonies.

Instead of an apology, Charles is said to acknowledge past wrongs with no added commentary.

But reflecting on historical wrongs may not satisfy many Guyanese who otherwise demand more from Britain to address its colonial past.