Princess Anne’s historic visit has surprising twist

Princess Anne met a living piece of history.

On Friday, October 16, the Royal Family’s official Instagram handle offered insights into Princess Royal’s latest visit to historic Guards Memorial at Horse Guards in central London, to mark the momentum’s 100th anniversary.

Notably, during the engagement, the Royal figure met military veterans including a 100 year old former Irish guard soldier.

As per the posted carousel, Princess Anne could be seen attending rededication ceremony and interacting with ceremonial guards. She was also captured affectionately stroking a horse.

However, the caption of the post read, “The Princess Royal attended a rededication of The Guards Memorial at Horse Guards in London to commemorate 100 years since the memorial was unveiled.”

It continued, “The memorial stands today to commemorate the First World War and Second World War and the 14,600 men who never came home.”

“At the memorial, Her Royal Highness also met 100-year-old John Barber who served in the Irish Guards from 1944 to 1948 and is the same age as the memorial,” the caption concluded.

The royal fans expressed their admiration inthe comment section, one user wrote, “She’s cool—a real hit! When you get to know her better, she reveals a side of herself that shows she has a heart of gold when it comes to people.”

“Wicked awesome photos of Princess Anne!” while another simply noted.