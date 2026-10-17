Kate Middleton pushes William to end feud with Harry: Souces

Princess Catherine is reportedly urging her husband, Prince William, to reconcile with his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

On Friday, an insider spilled to RadarOnline that the Princess of Wales and William have differing views about repairing relations with Harry.

"Catherine has become increasingly concerned that the prolonged estrangement is affecting both families and undermining hopes of a reconciliation," the source claimed. "She believes waiting indefinitely for the brothers to resolve their differences has achieved very little."

"Catherine is known as the diplomat and peacekeeper within the royal family, and she is becoming increasingly determined to encourage dialogue between William and Harry – although there is no suggestion she intends to contact Harry secretly or disregard William's wishes to freeze him out," the confidant continued.

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that "Catherine has now demanded an immediate reunion between her husband and Harry. Rather, she favors a gradual thaw, beginning with a willingness to communicate despite unresolved disagreements."

"But it is William's stubbornness and unwillingness to even entertain that idea which has led to them clashing over the prospect of a reunion with Harry," a tipster added.

As per the source, Kate is worried the brothers' feud could affect her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

"Catherine considers family stability more important than maintaining grievances indefinitely," the insider said.