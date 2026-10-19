Meghan Markle's 'relentless efforts' to impress Netflix boss branded 'annoying'

Meghan Markle is facing criticism due to her persistent efforts to impress Ted Sarandos.

On Sunday, an insider spilled to RadarOnline that the Duchess of Sussex's efforts to cultivate a close relationship with Ted are irritating people around Netflix's boss.

As per the source, Meghan has been sending handwritten notes, flowers, and products from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to Ted to establish a commercial relationship with the streaming executive.

For those unaware, the Suits actress and her husband, Prince Harry. entered into a lucrative production deal with the company in 2020, but their professional partnership has since undergone significant changes.

"The Duchess' relentless approaches have become excessive, with repeated gestures of appreciation potentially creating discomfort rather than strengthening relationships," the source said.

The confidant further said, "There is a growing feeling that Meghan is trying far too hard with this charm offensive to keep herself in the good graces of Netflix's most powerful figures, and what might initially have seemed like thoughtful gestures of friendship is now beginning to look like a calculated campaign to remain relevant."

"The difficulty is that Netflix is ultimately a business, and its executives are going to make decisions based on commercial performance rather than how many thoughtful messages or presents arrive at their homes. Meghan may believe that maintaining this level of contact will help protect her position and create opportunities for future collaborations, but there is a perception that she is misjudging how her approach is being received," the source continued.

"What makes the situation particularly awkward is that she doesn't necessarily recognize when her efforts might be having the opposite effect to the one she intended," a tipster added. "She appears convinced that persistence, warmth and personal attention can overcome professional setbacks, whereas some people may interpret the same behavior as excessive or even exhausting."

