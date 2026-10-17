Guy Ritchie shuts down talk of Meghan Markle joining 'The Gentlemen' with three words

New developments has come ever since it hit the headlnes that Meghan Markle will no longer be joining the cast of The Gentlemen.

The Duchess of Sussex, who found fame as Rachel Zane on the legal drama Suits, was said to be in talks to appear in the show as part of a full-time return to acting. The rumours came as she and Prince Harry returned to the UK.

A source has now told The Sun that director Guy Ritchie, 58, was not happy about the talk. His first reaction was reportedly “Really?” before he added, “Not a chance.”

The source said Meghan is now out of the running for season three, which will feature Robert Carlyle and Maya Jama. “Robert is an industry icon, and Theo [James] himself made it clear he wanted him part of the cast,” they said.

“Meghan, though, is now out of contention. There was a meeting, but it’s been decided she won’t be part of the cast,” the insider added.

Meghan has recently returned to acting for the first time in nearly a decade. She plays herself in a cameo in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios comedy Close Personal Friends, which stars Lily Collins and Brie Larson. The film follows two couples, one famous and one not.

A source told The Sun at the time of filming that the role was a way for her to “gently” ease back into life on set.