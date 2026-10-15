Sarah Ferguson’s birthday takes a hit

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, just rang in her 67th year Earthside, and rumour has it, its not going the way she’s accustomed.

For those unversed with some of the circumstances revolving around this celebration, she’s still said to be in self-imposed exile and is battling a pretty sharp PR war, given the way her association to a convicted child sex offender was leaked.

However, it didn’t end there, because statements were found to be lies, (when her claims of having had ‘no contact’ were shut down) via the release of the Epstein Files.

The year following contained hundreds upon hundreds of emails, and pictures releasing whereby her association and even love, for the podophile came out.

Now, on her birthday, a day that is usually deemed to be a substantial royal commentator Phil Dampier has come forward with the truth.

He’s said, according to HELLO!, Sarah “would be the first to throw a lavish party where bottles of pink Laurent Perrier champagne would flow freely, but I suspect that this birthday will be extremely low key and in keeping with the fact that she's kept this low profile for the best part of a year. Nobody has seen her, and she's really determined to stay out of the limelight.”

He also claims, “I think this probably has been one of the worst years of her life. She’s lost her house, she’s lost her best friend, she's a social outcast and she's not seeing as much of her children and grandchildren as she might.”

But thats not even the worst of it because some say she’s “still grieving for Paddy” too. A man who was her closest friend for 40 or 50 years.

The only comfort said to be knocking on the door is in the form of friends who are doing their best to stay out of the limelight.

Regarding this Mr Dampier said, “friends tell me they have both been to see her at her new house in the past couple of weeks. I don't think they want to be seen with her in public at the moment, and she probably realises it's not a good idea either, but behind the scenes they are talking and trying to be supportive.”

As for what her birthday would have been like this year, the commentator admits, “it wouldn't surprise me if she is going to celebrate her birthday in Portugal, where Eugenie lives.”

Before concluding Mr Dampier also said, “she really has kept a very low profile and if she's going to do any family celebrations or get togethers, it's going to be out there rather than in a restaurant or pub in London or Windsor.”