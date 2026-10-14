Prince William’s ‘unifying spirit of cricket’ leaves Ajinkya Rahane in pure ‘joy’

The experience of sharing pitch with Prince William, the Prince of Wales will stay for “a long time” with Anjinkya Rahne.

Just a day after sharing the pitch with Prince William, outside Buckingham Palace on The Mall in London, the Indian cricketer, Ajinkya Rahane broke his silence on the experience with a linkedin post.

"Cricket has taken me to some remarkable venues across the world, but playing tennis-ball cricket right on The Mall in London with Buckingham Palace in the backdrop is an experience that will stay with me for a long time,” he wrote

He continued, "Yesterday was about celebrating the shared love for the game between India and the UK, but more importantly, shining a light on a cause that matters far beyond the boundary ropes. It was a privilege to spend time with HRH Prince William and catch up with wonderful friends and icons of the sport Dada, Brian Lara, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Danni and everyone else who brought so much joy to the pitch. We spoke about the unifying spirit of cricket, our memories of playing in England and back home in India, and the responsibility we share toward the future."

"The energy was set for what promises to be an impactful moment: The Earthshot Prize heading to Mumbai this November. Repairing and protecting our planet across nature, clean air, oceans, waste reduction, and climate requires the same values the sport teaches us every day discipline, collective effort, and genuine intent. A memorable morning in London for a cause that deserves all our support. Looking forward to welcoming The Earthshot Prize to my home city next month," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prince of Wales serves as founder of earthshot prize and this years prize event is set to be hosted by Indian filmmaker, Karan Johar, in Mumbai, India.