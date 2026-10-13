Archie and Lilibet find their footing in the UK?

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have “adjusted well” to life in Britain nearly seven weeks after their parents moved the family back to the UK.

“The kids have adjusted well and that’s the most important thing to her,” an insider recently told People of Meghan.

The source said that after arriving, the couple focused on setting a routine and getting the children into school. Now they want to spend more time on their work.

“During the week, while the kids are in school, they’re working. They’re enjoying family weekends together,” the insider added.

The family returned on August 26 after six years in California. Both children started school in September. Two days into the term, they switched schools because of security and logistics concerns about the commute.

A source close to the couple said at the time that settling the children “has been, and remains, their focus.”

Meghan has also shared glimpses of their new life on Instagram.

On Sunday, October 11, a video showed the children on a tree-lined path in the English countryside, with Archie on a scooter, the family’s black Labrador, Pula, nearby and deer in the distance.

In September, she posted a montage of family moments, including Lilibet riding a bike and Prince Harry fishing with the children. She also marked Harry’s 42nd birthday on Sept. 15 with family photos.

The couple have a private home base in Britain and are keeping their Montecito house and a vacation property in Portugal. Details of their new home and the children’s school have been kept private.

The couple is also said to have planned to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. Where they will celebrate depends on her preference.