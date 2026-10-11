Prince Harry reveals first full picture of Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet solo: See Picture
Meghan Markle usually shares the snaps, but this time it was Prince Harry that showed off his favorite image of his kids
Prince Harry, husband and father to two, just shared a picture of his kids that fans have never before seen.
This turn of events is pertinent to mention because most images of the kiddos come from Meghan Markle’s Instagram account, but this time during the Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss, a MasterClass.
During his session with co-host neuroscientist Dr. Mary-Frances O'Connor he wore his heart on his sleeve, and got pretty upclose and personal.
The image he shared during the session showed the backs of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The two tots held hands, while the oldest carried a stick in one hand, and his sister’s hand in the other and stared into the mountain range in front of them.
He even spoke about the image and shared what he ‘loves most’ about it.
In his own words, Harry said, “I love this photo. I took this photo. This was just before Archie's birthday. The two of them, brother and sister, at peace with each other in nature fills my heart. I'm proud that we've got this far. You know, super happy that I've got two healthy, beautiful, amusing, very funny kids.”
“Becoming a father is an emotional rollercoaster. I wish I'd known how hard being a father was going to be. But I wouldn't change it for the world. I think the advice I would have given to myself is, 'Hold on tight, because it's gonna be one hell of a ride’.”
Check out the Image:
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