Meghan Markle offers rare glimpse of her children in new post

Meghan Markle, a mom of two, offered her fans and followers a rare yet plain glimpse into his family life, that too, outside the home, showing her kids taking a walk in a scenic background of a tree-lined path.



On Instagram Stories, Markle shared the video without a caption, only letting the tall trees and striking greenery do the talking.

Her children strolling against a peaceful backdrop of branches and fallen leaves gives viewers an autumn vibe.



What makes the clip appealing is that it isn't as polished as the photos often associated with the royal family.

Instead, the photo captures something uniquely simple, an outdoor moment, which many of the Suits star fans can relate to.

Meanwhile, it is unclear when the picture was taken.

But apart from that, a royal expert recently sounded alarm bells, claiming that a fear in Harry is creeping that his better-half may decide to pack up bags and return to her home country if she gets "too isolated."

"It's a big adjustment for Meghan. I'm sure Harry would have instigated this move; it's Meghan going along with Harry as opposed to the other way around," Duncan Larcombe told New Magazine."

He continued, "He'll no doubt be worried that if she doesn't build a life for herself and is happy, she'll want to return home."

"To some extent, she almost needs to be admired to have made the move, but you do wonder how she fills her days."

"Probably her biggest challenge is not to get too isolated. She won't want to be confined to the walls of their Cotswolds house," the expert added.

Meanwhile, Archie and Lilibet have also started school in UK.