Prince Harry and Meghan’s first joint public appearance as UK's 'private citizens' comes this week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make their first joint public appearance since moving back to the UK, with a visit to three charities in Nottingham on Thursday.

The couple are expected to go to the Community Recording Studio, where Meghan is due to join an acting workshop.

They will also visit the Himmah food bank, the Hubb Community Kitchen and Epic Partners, a charity that offers sports mentoring to children aged four to 18. The Hubb was set up after the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, and Meghan wrote the foreword to its 2018 cookbook, Together.

Nottingham is also where the couple did their first royal walkabout together, in 2017.

The visits are unofficial. The couple are living in the UK as “private citizens,” and the Mail describes the outing as in the style of their old royal engagements.

One source told the paper that Meghan will “definitely” return to stage and screen. A friend said she has been sent “lots of scripts,” amid rumours she wanted a role in Netflix’s The Gentlemen. These claims come from unnamed sources, and Meghan has not commented on them.

The couple have still not met King Charles, who is at Balmoral in Scotland. Prince Harry is understood to speak with him by phone only.

A committee that oversees royal and VIP security is also reconsidering the level of police protection for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now that they live in the UK full-time.