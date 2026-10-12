King Charles puts Queen Camilla off with his THIS habit

Queen Camilla got candid about her book club.

In a preview of the upcoming BBC documentary, The Book That Changed My Life, set to air on October 14, Her Majesty shared some rare glimpses into her and King Charles’ nightly habits.

“My husband and I actually read before dinner. We just like sitting quietly and reading,” Queen Camilla revealed.

She went on to explain, “I occasionally, when I’m deep in a book, hear him roaring with laughter about something. It’s very off-putting, I can’t get back into my book, or I’ll suddenly start weeping, but it’s a lovely, quiet time.”

“I think it would be a complete and utter tragedy if books went forever,” Camilla continued, “It’s part of our heritage, if there’s no reading, personally [I think] we might as well all give up. Because I don’t think we’d even be human any longer.”

The Queen further said that reading is “like the best tonic in the world.”

She also opened up about her teenage fascination about romance novels and how she used to read D.H. Lawrence’s controversial literary work, , Lady Chatterley’s Lover, in 1960s.

“As teenagers you read a lot of romances. It was the moment of Lady Chatterley, under our pillows, reading that by torchlight. You know the minute something is forbidden, you want to get hold of it,” Queen Camilla added.

“I left school quite young. In my day, women didn’t go to university, so I think reading has been most of my education,” she added further.

It is pertinent to mention here that Camilla founded an online book club, the Queen’s Reading Room in 2021 during Covid-19 before developing it into a charity.

“It has therefore been such a joy to watch my Reading Room grow over the years into a thriving book community,” Camilla said this about her book club in the documentary.

“Now a charity, I hope that we, together with our partners, can foster in adults and children alike a lifelong love of literature and connect more people with that special magic that can only be found in the leaves of a book,” she noted further.