Internet goes up in arms to protect Princess Charlotte: Subway ride erupts into security row

Fans across social media are not at all happy and have just overtaken social media, as well as every re-shared post where the new spare to the British throne can be seen out and about with her mother.

Fans also noticed, even of the Wales’ daughter was not at all happy to see Princess Charlotte clocking all the paparazzi that were taking her pictures. However, once pictures started circling the reactions were severe.

Not even royal commentators were spared when the outcry about this apparent invasion of privacy occurred because the reactions included words like, “Paula you know how W&C are about their children’s safety and the internet the only photos allowed are what they agree to can you please remove this you have now put Charlotte at risk from haters and others”.

Others echoed similar sentiments and said, “Sorry Paula I like you but you should not be showing this”.

However, there was one who wondered if this was a silent message to the Sussexes who keep harping on about protection and security. That message reads, "I wonder if that’s why they’ve taken their daughter on the tube. Just to prove it can be safe. I’ve been on the tube so many times and mad people have been on it too. It’s not ideal for any of us"

What is pertinent to mention about this is that the mother-daughter duo seemed very chatty with members of the public. According to one source who talked to The Mirror US, “They spoke to members of the public sitting across from them.”

Another thing the insider touched on was their security detail, given the isolating and very public nature of the trip. Reportedly, “they had security with them and Catherine held Charlotte's hand getting off at Tottenham Court Road. The security didn't make it obvious they were there and they tried to make it as 'normal' as possible. Catherine had her phone with her and was looking at her phone for a couple of minutes. They seemed very relaxed and were chatting together, smiling. It was a brief interaction with people opposite them but they seemed very happy.”