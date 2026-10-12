Queen Camilla's neighbourhood faces major issues as plans for luxury hotel emerge
Queen Camilla's countryside haven could see a change as neighbours raise fresh concerns
Queen Camilla's beloved countryside retreat in Wiltshire is close to an area facing fresh concerns.
For those unaware, Camilla retained her private residence, Ray Mill House, after marrying King Charles III in 2005. She purchased the property in 1994 for £850,000, following her separation from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.
Now, Hello! Magazine shared that a Wiltshire Council Cabinet meeting on October 8 raised concerns about cracks appearing in local roads after a prolonged period of dry summer weather. The damage has emerged despite a £5 million road repair scheme.
However, plans for a luxury hotel conversion have prompted concerns among nearby residents about potential noise pollution. Notably, Boyce Group, Bristol-based developer, submitted proposals in August to restore Nonsuch House, a Grade II listed property, and surrounding buildings into a luxury destination. The plans include 50 guest bedrooms, a spa, restaurant and bar, yoga studio, padel courts, a boathouse and an event space.
It is pertinent to mention that Queen Camilla has previously spoken about flooding at her country home. During Storm Bert in 2024, she recalled how rising water left the area around her property submerged, describing the extraordinary scene of birds sailing across the flooded landscape.
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