Princess Charlotte receives sweet T20 gift

Princess Charlotte got a cricket gift after the royal outing.

On Tuesday, October 13, Princess Charlotte was given a custom made red and blue t20 cricket shirt by the captain of England’s women’s cricket team, Nat Sciver-Brunt.

While Princess Charlotte didn't accept it herself, the sweet gift was handed to her dad, Prince William when he talked with Nat for a while, according to Hello! Magazine.

This comes as the Prince of Wales played cricket just outside the Buckingham palace, on The Mall, alongside famous cricketers and showcased his brilliant skills.

Some of the names who joined the Royal Prince were, India's Sourav Ganguly, West Indies batterBrian Lara, England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Harry Brook with many others.

The official Instagram handle of Prince and Princess of Wales also highlighted the cricket outing with a caption, “A pleasure welcoming cricketers from the UK and India to recognise the important role sport can play in bringing people together and inspiring positive action.”

The caption also shed light on the upcoming earthshot prize event which is set to take place in Mumbai, India.

The engagement followed shortly after Princess Charlotte took passengers by surprise during a rare London outing with her mother Princess Kate as they travelled on the Elizabeth Line from Slough to Tottenham Court Road, moreover, they interacted with the locals along the way.