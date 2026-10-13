Meghan Markle ‘proud’ to back Kadi Lee

Meghan Markle gave the female founder a public shout out with a “Go Kadi” message.

On Tuesday, October 13, the Duchess of Sussex showed her support for a female founded business, Highbrow Hippie, with a reel featuring on her instagram story accompanied by a sweet message.

It read, “so proud to support this incredible female founded business.”

For those unaware, the Highbrow Hippie brand was co-founded by celebrity hair colourist, Kadi Lee with her longtime friend and business partner Myka Harris, in 2011.

Meghan cheered for the colourist by writing, “Go Kadi,” in her story, while the beauty brand promotes its new hair colour product in the promotional video.

As per the caption of the video clip, it read “There's an ease to California beauty. Behind it is a great deal of intention.”

It continued, “Introducing two new ways to care for the hair we know so well.”

“Meet our Triple-Action Revitalizing Enzyme Scrub and Nutripeptide Strengthening Essence. Inspired by the light in Venice and informed by the women whose hair we care for everyday. Our two newest formulas keep color luminous and beautifully cared for, wherever you are,” the caption concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Meghan Markle was born and raised in California, USA.