Meghan Markle's UK return sparks fresh questions: 'She loves taking on challenges'

Meghan Markle has reportedly dismissed the claim that the British public will never welcome her back to the UK.

For those unaware, the Duchess of Sussex returned to Britain in August with Prince Harry and their two children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking about the Suits actress' state of mind following her return to the UK, sources close to Meghan said that she "likes a challenge" and would “fight back” even if the hostility stays strong.

“Meghan is very competitive, she loves taking on a challenge, and she’s coming back to the UK with the mindset that she can turn things around and win people over," the source told Closer magazine.

The confidant further shared, “She’s heard all the predictions that she’ll never be welcomed in England again, but she’s refusing to just roll over and accept that as the truth.

"There was a time when all the hostility she’s facing across the pond would have taken her down, but she’s stronger than she was six years ago, and she’s insisting that she’s ready to stand up and fight back," a tipster added.

This claim comes just days after Meghan was spotted with Pakistani influencer Malala Yousafzai in London.