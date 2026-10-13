Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't spend Christmas with royals: Here's why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not join the royal family at Sandringham for Christmas this year.

Instead, a source suggested that the Sussex family will return to the US to spend holidays with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

“For Thanksgiving and Christmas, they will do whatever Doria wants to do. They would love her to come over to the UK and spend it with them here, but they will be wherever she wants to be,” an insider told The SUN.

"They won’t be having Christmas with the royal family. How could that even work? They know it would be too awkward and too difficult," the source continued.

A tipster added, "They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation."

This news comes just days after royal experts dismissed claims that Harry and Meghan were planning to apologize to Prince William to end their long-standing feud.

"The story was saying that they were going to apologise and they were going to do everything they could to reconcile with William and Catherine. Unfortunately, it's just not true," said HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash.

She further said, "There's been a big denial of this story, and it was described to me as nonsense, and that has now been spun into them refusing to apologise."

"I don't think it's quite that, but it does show just how bad the situation is," Emily added. "This is essentially a story about no change."