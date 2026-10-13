Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive sincere advice regarding Christmas with royals

The expert said "It’s where their friends and Meghan’s family are"

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a meaningful advice from King Charles former butler regarding Christmas celebrations with the royal family this year.

The GB News quoted Grant Harrold as telling the royal couple, “I don’t think it would be a good idea for Harry and Meghan to attend a royal Christmas this year; I think it’s just too soon.”

Harrold had worked for the Royal Family between 2004 and 2011.

The former royal aide went on saying, “While we’re told things are improving behind the scenes, there is still a long way to go, and I don’t believe they’re at the point of pulling crackers and sharing festive jokes quite yet. It makes sense for them to go home.”

“It’s a shame, and I really hope they get there next year, but I think it’s a good idea to take things slowly for now.”

About celebrating Christmas in US, Harrold believes despite their recent move back to the UK, Meghan and Harry will want to go back to the States this year.

He said, “It’s where their friends and Meghan’s family are, so I believe they will want to spend the holidays there, and who can blame them really.”

Meghan and Harry will want to have time with their close friends, as everyone does at Christmas, the expert further said.

“I’m sure they will do a few events here before they go, but I imagine the day itself will be back in sunny California.”