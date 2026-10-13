Prince William stuns famous cricketers with his skills

Prince William teamed up with cricketers ahead of the earthshot event.

The Prince of Wales was spotted showcasing his cricket skills outside the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, October 13, on The Mall in central London, notably, the event was held to mark the upcoming earthshot prize ceremony in Mumbai, India.

The Prince next in line to the crown emphasized sports power and how it can unite people across borders, moreover, the event honoured longstanding relationship of the two countries and their mutual love for cricket.

Alongside Prince William, England and India’s renowned players, Joe Root, Ajinkya Rahane, Sourav Ganguly, Sir James Anderson, Harry Brook, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and West Indies batter Brian Lara, took part in the match at the venue, stretching from Buckingham Palace toward Trafalgar Square in London.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince William made his appearance at around 11.30 a.m. local time. However, after talking with the players and observing the match, the earthshot prize’s founder showed off his bowling skills against the West Indies batsman, he also took the bat and surprised some of the players with his high shots.

Following his time on the pitch, William interacted with the crowd of tourists and supporters gathered along the road.

For those unaware, this years’ earth shot prize event will be hosted by Indian filmmaker, Karan Johar, on November 17, 2026.