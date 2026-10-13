Kate Middleton’s brother plunges into devastation

Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, just suffered a very tragic loss and insights have just come hurdling in about how its effecting the sibling bond, and the Princess of Wales – given she’s having to see her brother suffer through devastation.

According to Woman’s Day the reason for his pain is related to the death of his best friend Zulu.

The source also says, “James is really going through it, he’s naturally devastated to have lost Zulu and needs all the love and support he can get right now. The Middletons are an extremely tight-knit bunch and suffice to say they’re all right there for James, helping him stay as positive as possible…”

During this time, “James has been leaning on [his wife] Alzee first and foremost, but also his parents and siblings, with Kate right at the centre of that immediate support system,” the insider also explained.

“They’ve always shared an extremely tight bond, whenever the chips are down she’s invariably the first person he calls to try and lift his spirits. Even with her busy schedule Kate is always happy to help, she never fobs him off and never will do. Family is everything to her, she’s very open about that. And it goes both ways, because whenever she’s had difficult times in her life there’s been nothing but love and support from her parents and siblings.”

Before signing off the insider even said, “That’s one big comfort in all of this, that James at least has his big sister in his corner to talk to and use as a general sounding board. It means the world to him.”

Now for those unaware of Zulu he was his 15 year old long-haired dog who passed the same month he was slated to turn 16.

James even penned a heartfelt note following the loss and it reads, “I have laid Zulu to rest beside his mother, Ella. I like to think that he’s already found her, his brother Lupo, Tilly, Mini and the other animals who have shared my life. That they’re all together again and he’s busy telling his mum everything she’s missed. All the adventures, all the changes in our lives and, most importantly, just how wonderful little Inigo is…”

Check The Full Note Below:







