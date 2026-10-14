Queen Camilla sides with shamed Andrew ‘for her own legacy’
Queen Camila wants to protect Andrew Mountbatten Windsor for personal gains
Queen Camilla is siding with former Prince Andrew for a very personal reason.
Her majesty, who believes that King Charles’s younger brother is capable of doing a lot of damage to the monarchy, has softened towards Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
A source tells Closer Online: “Camilla is always looking out of herself and there’s no denying that an alliance with Andrew could soon come in very handy for her. That is bound to be a big motivator for her, though she’d never admit to that.”
They added: “That being said, people have certainly noticed how much Camilla has softened towards Andrew lately. She’s surprised by how many things they have in common. They’re both such horse people for one thing, and they’ve both spent their lives in this very small aristocratic world, so there’s plenty they can talk about, and they have been.”
“Camilla feels that is only wise, since it will mean he’s less likely to come after them all with some nasty tell-all, that is the last thing they need,” the source said.
“She is by no means making excuses for Andrew but she is reminding her husband that he’s got the potential to do real damage and should be handled accordingly for the sake of the monarchy and for their own legacies,” said the insider.
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