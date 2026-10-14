King Charles warned Sarah Ferguson 'could strike back'

Experts on royal affairs claim that Sarah Ferguson’s upcoming tell-all memoir could cause "more damage" to the royal family than Charles Spencer’s book.

Princess Diana's brother has recently released a memoir in which he has leveled serious allegations against the Royal Family, especially King Charles.

Sources now indicate that the sudden release has unexpectedly worked in Sarah's favor.

“No one knew this book from Charles Spencer was coming until the last minute, so it’s taken Sarah by surprise, although for her it’s been a very good surprise because it’s got the King and everyone else within the Firm completely on the ropes," one insider informed Heatworld.

“It’s a good reminder of the sort of chaos someone can cause with a tell-all like this. And, considering how close Sarah has been to the family over the past five decades, odds are she could do a lot more damage to the King’s legacy than Earl Spencer has," the source continued.

However, the ex-royal's team claims that Sarah has no plans to publish a tell-all memoir.

“Sarah Ferguson is not close to signing a multi-million dollar book deal as has been reported. She has no plans to write any tell-all memoir," a spokesperson added.